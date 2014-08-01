Police issue City Watch for possible shooting victim

A City Watch was released for the victim, 25-year-old Lennon Strickland, around 3:30 Friday morning. (Photo Source: Memphis Police Department)

(WMC) – As police investigate the possibility of an early Friday morning shooting, a City Watch was issued for the potential victim.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Tutwiler Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday. Neighbors were startled to see police going through yards and the helicopter flying overhead.

It was part of the search for both the suspect and the victim.

A City Watch was released for the victim, 25-year-old Lennon Strickland, around 3:30 Friday morning. Strickland was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, khaki pants, and a white baseball cap.

Investigators will only say someone pointed a gun at him, they have not confirmed a shooting.

If you see him call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274), text 'AWARD' to 274637 or visit www.528cash.org.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.