Sales tax holiday weekend begins in Tennessee

(WMC) – The sales tax holiday in Tennessee is giving consumers a chance save on everything from electronics to school supplies.

Many Mid-South stores will see people flocking through their doors to save money on back-to-school shopping.

The tax free weekend began at 12:01 Friday and will run all the way up until 11:59 Sunday night. The timing of the tax-free holiday matches up nicely with school starting Monday throughout Shelby County.

Shoppers taking advantage of the deals will get a break on a lot of back-to-school items like clothes under $100 each and uniforms. School supplies like binders, book bags, and calculators will also be tax-free.

Computers and laptops are also on the tax-exempt list, but there are limits as Zach Parr from Best Buy explains.

"Computers gonna be tax free under $1,500 … tablets, excluding e-readers. We'll have plenty of sales support to help walk you through all the different options and all the products you may need," he said.

"Everybody needs to watch their pennies," said Lynda Erwin, Sears. "It's expensive to get children back to school, a lot of fees to be paid."

The best advice Davis can offer is to pack a little patience if you're planning to be out and about this weekend.

"It's gonna be busy, traffic is gonna be bad, but the earlier you come, the better it will be," she said.

Click here to get a list of what is tax free and what is not in Tennessee: http://www.tn.gov/revenue/salestaxholiday/.

Tax free holiday in Arkansas begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 2 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt. That includes similar clothing items, electronics, and school supplies as in Tennessee.

Click here for more information about Arkansas: http://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/offices/exciseTax/salesanduse/Pages/taxHoliday.aspx.

