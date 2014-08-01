FREEBIE FRIDAY: Go to a concert, eat fish, go to yoga class

(WMC) – This Freebie Friday there is a lot to celebrate. WMC Action News 5's Lindsey Brown has found free fitness, free fish and a free concert from a 90s college rock band.

Free T-shirts, concert

Tunica Roadhouse Casino and Hotel is celebrating 20 years of gaming this weekend with a free giveaway and concert. On Friday, August 1, Tunica Roadhouse is giving away free T-shirts while supplies last starting at 5 p.m.

Stay at the Roadhouse for a free concert by the New Orleans band, Cowboy Mouth, on Saturday, August 2 at 9 p.m. Click here for more information: http://www.tunica-roadhouse.com/.

Free fish and fries

Long John Silver's is holding what the restaurant calls a community fish fry to celebrate 45 years in business. Saturday, August 2 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. visitors to participating locations will get one fish filet and a serving of natural-cut fries for free.

This deal is one per person. It is available for dine-in or carryout, but cannot be used when using the drive-thru. Click here for all the details: http://www.ljsilvers.com/.

Free yoga

Are you looking for a healthy activity for you and your kids? The first Tuesday of every month, Whole Foods on Poplar Avenue turns its cafe area into a family-friendly yoga studio.

A certified yoga teacher holds the kid-friendly class. This is limited to 15 people per class and you need to pre-register to participate. Pre-register by emailing leila.marten@wholefoods.com. A healthy snack will also be provided. Click here for more information: http://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/events?store=418296&date=2014-08#node-443881.

Contact Lindsey

Do you know of a local business that would want to participate in Lindsey's Freebie Friday segment? Send an e-mail to her at lindseybrown@wmctv.com or contact her via Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/LindseyNews.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.