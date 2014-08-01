Man arrested in severe beating of girlfriend

Memphis police are searching for a man they say beat a woman and left her for dead.

A Memphis woman was left for dead and is now fighting for her life after she was allegedly beaten by her own boyfriend.

(WMC-TV) – Memphis police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the severe beating of his girlfriend late Thursday night.

Tyrone Lewis is charged with attempted first-degree murder after investigators say he attacked his girlfriend last week.

The attack happened in an abandoned house on Baltic Street just north of Summer Avenue. She is in critical condition in the hospital.

Lewis is due in court next week.

