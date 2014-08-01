Escaped inmate captured in Texas - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Escaped inmate captured in Texas

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Edward Copeland (Source: Dyer County sheriff)

(WMC) - The inmate who escaped from Dyer County Jail last week was captured Thursday night in Millford, Texas.

Edward Copeland was being held at the jail on a burglary charge when he shoved a corrections officer and ran out the door.

According to the Dyer County sheriff, Copeland will be extradited to Tenn.

