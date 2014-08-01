Tickets on sale for Southern Heritage Classic's 25th anniversary game

(WMC) - Tickets for the Southern Heritage Classic, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, are on sale now. The three-day celebration, centered around the big Tennessee State/Jackson State football game, provides an annual celebration of culture and entertainment in Memphis.

The theme of this year's event is "All the way LIVE at 25." More than 50,000 fans are expected to attend.

The schools' rivalry game continues to be a driving force of increased revenue for Jackson State University and Tennessee State University. Since it started in 1990, each school will have earned $9.8 million.

The event also provides an economic impact for City of Memphis, generating $21 million for the local economy in 2013.

"The Classic has become much more than a platform where two of our historically black colleges and universities come together in Memphis," said Fred Jones Jr., Southern Heritage Classic founder and producer on the event's website. "For the two colleges, it's created an annual economic stream that they could depend on. For Memphis, it's been an economic powerhouse to the community."

The Southern Heritage Classic will take place September 11-13.

Ticket prices for the football game range from $30 to $65. To purchase tickets, click here.

