Pastor pleads guilty to filing false tax returns worth $168,000

(WMC) - A pastor pleaded guilty Thursday to filing false tax returns to help others steal about $168,000 in federal income tax refunds.

Craig Wilson, 45, filed false tax returns while serving as the pastor at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Frayser, Tenn.

According to the plea, between November 2011 and August 2012, U.S. Treasury tax refund checks were deposited into bank accounts controlled by Wilson and other people connected to the crimes.

Wilson faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. He will not be eligible for parole.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 28, 2014.

