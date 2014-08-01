Update: Man arrested after 7-year-old shot in the arm

According to police, the child was caught in the crossfire of Rose and another suspect. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a man one day after a seven-year-old child was shot in the arm.

Robert Rose is charged as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

According to police, Rose and another man were shooting at one another in the 600 block of Blackhawk Road Friday night when the child was caught in the crossfire.

The seven year old was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Police are searching for a second suspect.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.