Children find woman's naked body in ditch

(WMC) - Two young boys found a woman's naked body in a ditch Friday afternoon. The woman appears to have been in her 40s, according to police.

The body was found at Hodge Road and Whiteville Avenue, which is located just north of Westhaven Elementary School.

Word spread quickly around the neighborhood as investigators arrived on the scene and the body was loaded into the medical examiner's van.

"It's awful, but no neighborhood is safe," said resident Martha Williams. "It happens everywhere all day. Somebody's getting killed everywhere all day, but doesn't happen like that. But this is awful. To find a lady in a ditch. It's awful."

An 11-year-old was playing basketball by the curb with friends when one of them accidentally threw the ball in the ditch. Two of the kids went to look for the ball and saw legs, which initially led them to think it was a dummy. After the gruesome discovery, they went to tell their grandmother, who called police.

Police have not released the identity of the body in the ditch or any circumstances surrounding the discovery as of Friday night. Nobody in the neighborhood is aware of anyone being missing.

About .3 miles on Whitepoint Avenue around the same time as Friday afternoon's investigation on the body, officers detained four people after receiving a tip someone was armed and hiding in the bushes. Police said the two incidents are not related.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.