WATCH: Bus union rejects Durham Services contract - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WATCH: Bus union rejects Durham Services contract

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Teamsters Local 984 announced it is rejecting a contract from Durham School Services.

To read the full story, follow the link: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/story/26175581/bus-union-rejects-contract.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly