Father, girlfriend charged after child nearly dies from abuse

A 4-year-old child was reportedly abused to death Thursday morning in McNairy County, Tenn., according to District Attorney Mike Dunavant.

(WMC) - Investigators charged a father and his pregnant girlfriend after a 4-year-old child was reportedly nearly abused to death.

Anthony Deon Dilworth, 39, and Kyrie Marie Kyle, 26, are both charged with aggravated child abuse. Kyle faces an additional charge of aggravated assault.

According to the sheriff, the boy lives in Adamsville, Tenn. with Dilworth and Kyle. The boy had old injuries and brain injuries. He was taken by helicopter to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital on Thursday after he began having seizures.

