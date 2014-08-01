Longtime businesses destroyed by shopping center fire

(WMC) - Two longtime Olive Branch, Miss. businesses were destroyed by a fire early Friday morning. A third business was also damaged.

The owner of Therapeutic Massage has plans to rebuild after the roof caved in during the fire.

"It was a dumb thing, I didn't have insurance," Connie Haynes admitted.

The fire swept through the Pigeon Roost Place shopping center around 2:30 a.m.

"It's hard because there's a lot of memories," she added. "And it's been here so long."

The building itself was covered by the landlord's insurance policy, but the contents of Haynes' shop were not.

"I guess I was one of those who thought it wouldn't happen here," she said. "So, it was my fault."

On the other hand, Necy McNeil had insurance on her beauty salon that was destroyed, but she says that will not replace everything.

"My husband worked here, my daughter worked here, and now, it's gone," she said. "Just a whole lot of memories. Stuff you can't get back. Just can't get it back."

McNeil and Haynes have been neighboring business owners for more than 20 years. Both plan to rebuild as soon as they can.

"I've been here for so long, this is all I know," McNeil said.

The fire department is still working to determine what caused the fire. City leaders say the firefighters did a great job stopping it from spreading to the rest of the shopping center.

