(WMC) - ANDY, WILL IT WORK? HD Vision Visor = DON'T BUY!

Teen drivers need all the help they can get.

Shoot, MEMPHIS drivers could use all the help they can get!

Both were our inspiration for working with Max Maxwell's Driving School at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Rd., to test the HD Vision Visor.

Its advertising claims the $15 HD Vision Visor "... reduces glare and turns your vision into high definition."

Not exactly.

Sure, the HD Vision Visor reduced glare. A little.

But its performance was inconsistent among Maxwell's student drivers.

For some, it did provide vision clarity. "My line-of-sight is much more clear than without the visor," said teen driver Daniel Hawkins, praising the visor's day-vision lens.

For others, particularly shorter drivers, it was clumsy and difficult to adjust for height.

"It was more distracting," teen driver Allison Boschwit said. "It muted the colors of the stop lights and the cars in front of me, so if they stopped suddenly and put their brake lights on, I might not have known."

Then instructor Maxwell took it for a test-drive.

"It does reduce glare," Maxwell said. "But I think, for a beginner driver, it might be a little distracting.

"I'm not sure that (its visual clarity) is more discernible than a decent pair of sunglasses would do."

The visor also comes with a night-vision lens. We could not document any discernible improvement with it, either in vision clarity or in night-glare reduction.

The HD Vision Visor is a DON'T BUY.

Idea Village Products Corp. of New Jersey produces the HD Vision Visor. It ignored our requests for comment through its Twitter account and through its customer service e-mail address.

