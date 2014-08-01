Tigers Damien Wilson transferring

(WMC) - University of Memphis rising junior Damien Wilson will transfer from the school, Tigers basketball head coach Josh Pastner announced Friday.

"Damien is in good academic standing at the University, but he shared with me that he'd like a fresh start," said Pastner. "We support Damien and wish him all the best."

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard played two seasons for the Blue and Gray, seeing action in 43 career games.

The Tigers currently are practicing for their Canadian exhibition tour which is Aug. 15-20. Memphis will play four games in four days on the tour.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.