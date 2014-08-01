Extension stops potential bus driver strike

During a news conference, leaders said they do not expect to go on strike as they will continue negotiations through the weekend. Although, members and leaders have a lot to consider.

(WMC) - Teamsters Local 984 announced it is rejecting a contract from Durham School Services. A news conference is underway explaining if this means the union will strike. Teamsters union representatives

(WMC) - A 30-day extension on Durham School Services' current agreement stopped a potential bus driver strike.

Durham School Services and Teamsters 984 released a joint statement Friday night:

"Durham School Services and Teamsters 984 have agreed to a 30-day extension of the current agreement covering Durham's employees serving Shelby County Schools. In addition to the 30-day extension of the current agreement, both sides have committed to continuing negotiations. The negotiations will resume in private with both parties agreeing to withhold further public comment so progress can be made at the bargaining table."

Teamsters Local 984 announced more than half of its members voted down Durham School Services' final offer Friday afternoon, not because of economics but of the contract's language.

Union leaders are unhappy with pay, benefits, bereavement leave, bus monitors and wording in the contract. Specifically referring to the new lots in Collierville, Bartlett, Millington and Arlington for municipal schools. Under the new deal drivers in those lots would not be covered by union rules.



All seven school districts in Shelby County said after the union's news conference Friday that school would start on time Monday, no matter what happened with the negotiations.

This decision is a relief to parents who worried what they would have done without buses.

