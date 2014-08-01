Day 5 in trial resumes for father charged in killing son

The trial for Maurice Brown Sr., who is accused of murdering his 3-year-old son, began Tuesday morning in Memphis.

Maurice Brown Jr.'s biological mother is first to take stand in murder trial

A WMC Action News 5 interview played a key role in the second day of testimony in the Maurice Brown Sr. murder trial.

The third day of Maurice Brown Sr.'s murder trial began on Thursday, July 31 with the state recalling an officer who collected evidence from Brown's apartment.

On day one, when prosecutors read the indictment, tears could be seen running down Brown's face. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The trial resumed Saturday for a Memphis father charged with killing his son and leaving his body in a dumpster.

Maurice Brown Jr. was reported missing on the evening of July 1, 2012. His father, Maurice Brown Sr., told investigators that his son was gone when he woke up on the couch. The little boy's body was found July 3 in a dumpster.

Brown Jr.'s biological mother, the medical examiner, and even one of WMC Action News 5's own reporters testified. The testimonies have mostly been gruesome, to where courtroom visitors were given a stern warning from the judge about any emotional outbursts stemming from grisly details.

