Day 5 in trial resumes for father charged in killing son - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Day 5 in trial resumes for father charged in killing son

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
On day one, when prosecutors read the indictment, tears could be seen running down Brown's face. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) On day one, when prosecutors read the indictment, tears could be seen running down Brown's face. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The trial resumed Saturday for a Memphis father charged with killing his son and leaving his body in a dumpster.

Maurice Brown Jr. was reported missing on the evening of July 1, 2012. His father, Maurice Brown Sr., told investigators that his son was gone when he woke up on the couch. The little boy's body was found July 3 in a dumpster.

The trial began Tuesday. On day one, when prosecutors read the indictment, tears could be seen running down Brown's face.

Brown Jr.'s biological mother, the medical examiner, and even one of WMC Action News 5's own reporters testified. The testimonies have mostly been gruesome, to where courtroom visitors were given a stern warning from the judge about any emotional outbursts stemming from grisly details.

Catch up on the trial by reading our previous stories and live blogs:

Day 1:

http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/story/26140113/maurice-brown-srs-murder-trial-to-begin-tuesday

Day 2:

http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/story/26151825/second-day-of-maurice-brown-srs-murder-trial-begins

Day 3:

http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/story/26163586/testimony-continues-in-maurice-brown-srs-murder-trial

Day 4:

http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/story/26170522/medical-examiner-to-testify-in-maurice-brown-srs-murder-trial

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly