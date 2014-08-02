One dozen guns stolen from Millington store

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies say someone broke into the Top Brass Gun Store on Navy Road. (Photo Source: Top Brass website)

(WMC) - Millington Police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are searching for a dozen stolen guns.

In a statement on the Millington Police Facebook page, officials posted this notice:

On August 2, 2014 at approximately 1:30 am, Patrol Officers of the Millington Police Department responded to 4788 Navy Road, Top Brass on an alarm call. Officers observed a window on the east end of the business to be broken out. The window appeared to have been broken out by a large brick being thrown through it. The only description of the suspects at the time of the report was two male subjects, 1 wearing an orange shirt and the other wearing all black clothing. Taken in the burglary were (4) four rifles and (8) eight handguns. The total value of the weapons taken was $7460.00. Investigators from the Millington Criminal Investigations Division made the scene for processing. Detectives did review surveillance video from the store cameras and recovered other evidence. Any one [sic] with information is urged to contact the investigators at 901.873.3886 extensions 120 or 126.

There are no suspects at this time, but deputies are asking anyone with information to call the Millington Police Department at 901-873-3886, extensions 120 or 126.

