Explosion in Cooper Young leaves neighbors shaken

(WMC) - An evening in the Cooper Young district was interrupted by an explosion and fire Saturday night.

A back yard shed went up in flames in the 900 block of Blythe Street after a propane tank reportedly blew up. The shed was destroyed, but luckily no one was hurt.

Smoke could be seen for miles in Midtown. Neighbors say the sound that possibly started the fire really scared them.

"We were inside watching TV, I heard a loud explosion and I said 'Wow, that's too loud to be a transformer and it's pretty close,'" said neighbor Richie Jarvis. "So I walked outside, I saw smoke and I started walking down the street. Then I saw it and started knocking on doors, getting people out."

Memphis Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

