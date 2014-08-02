Four-year-old McNairy County child dies from injuries

Investigators charged a father and his pregnant girlfriend after a 4-year-old child was reportedly nearly abused to death. (Photo Source: Landlord)

(WMC) - WMC Action News 5 has confirmed that the 4-year-old child allegedly abused by his father and his father's girlfriend died Saturday evening.

The boy had several injuries, including a brain injury. He was taken by helicopter to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital on Thursday after he began having seizures.

On Friday, Anthony Deon Dilworth, 39, and Kyrie Marie Kyle, 26, were both charged with aggravated child abuse. Kyle faces an additional charge of aggravated assault.

According to officials, the case will be reviewed on Monday.

