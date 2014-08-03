Father of slain 3-year-old found guilty of first-degree murder

The first degree murder guilty verdict in addition to the guilty verdicts on four other counts means the father will spend the rest of his life in prison. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Officers Anthony Mullins and Darren Goods gave the thumbs up after the guilty verdict. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Guilty. Maurice Brown Sr. was convicted Sunday of brutally murdering his own son by beating him to death. He will now spend the rest of his life in jail.

It didn't take the jury long to reach a decision; the verdict came one day after an emotional and wrenching testimony by Brown.

On the last day of the trial, Maurice Brown Sr. appeared calm as he and his attorney listened to the jury's verdict regarding the death of Brown's 3-year old son.

"We the jury find the defendant guilty of first-degree murder."

For friends and family of 3-year-old Maurice Brown Jr., the verdict brought welcomed relief.

"Well, life in prison. He got what he deserved," said one family member.

During a dramatic testimony, Brown took the witness stand and admitted he beat his son and put his body in the dumpster, but never admitted that he actually murdered his son.

"I messed up. I didn't kill my son. I just messed up," said Brown on Saturday.



Immediately after the verdict, the child's mother was too upset to speak, but she allowed her sister to speak on her behalf.

"We do feel that justice has been served we still have to deal with the pain of not having Junior. We lost him too soon," said Princess Page.

Prosecutors and investigators hugged following the verdict. Officers Anthony Mullins and Darren Goods gave the thumbs up.

Prosecutors Jennifer Nichols Reginald Henderson described the verdict as a team effort. They noted that they were surprised Brown did a complete turn a round on the witness stand and admitted that he beat his son and threw his body in a dumpster.

Brown's attorney, John Keith Perry, says his client loved his son and took the stand to tell his side of the story.

"Well obviously it wasn't a verdict that we wanted. You know, he's upset over a lot of things he relives a day that he absolutely regrets, and maintains the fact that he loves his son deeply," said Perry.

Click here to view a recap of trial tweets by the WMC Action News 5 team: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/category/286131/maurice-brown-sr-murder-trial

