Pedestrian killed on I-40 near Sycamore View Road

(WMC) - Memphis police say around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-40 near Sycamore View Road.

According to officials, the man was running across the road when a car hit him. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver did stay on the scene and no charges have been filed.

