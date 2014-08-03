All Shelby County school buses to run Monday

Both sides agreed to a 30-day extension in negotiation. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Even though union leaders are still meeting with Durham County Services, all Shelby County school buses will run Monday morning.

Bus drivers are concerned that their current contracts could mean driving in some municipal districts that would take them out of the Teamsters union.

Both sides agreed to a 30-day extension in negotiation, which means your child will have a bus driver Monday.

