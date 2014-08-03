Teenager found dead in Madison County

There are no suspects in custody at this time. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Madison County Sheriff's Department found a man dead on the side of the road on Saturday around 10 p.m.

Deputies say 18-year-old Jodarius McNuckles was shot to death. His body has been taken to the medical examiner's office in Nashville for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit at 731-423-6000.

