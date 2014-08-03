Fayette County Project Outreach volunteers give and receive

With the help of a book scholarship that he has received for the last four years, Davaries Horton will be the first person in his family to graduate from college. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - WMC Action News 5 is sending out a High 5 to the volunteers at Project Outreach in Fayette County.

This year, the annual back to school giveaway has a major success story.

Those who give a gift also received a gift. In the case of Project Outreach's annual back-to-school giveaway, the giving and receiving go hand in hand.

Volunteers form Fayette and Shelby County churches gathered to distribute school supplies and in some cases, the volunteers themselves were also the recipients.

In this case, 22-year-old Davaries Horton is both giving his time and getting a lot in return. For the fourth year in a row, Horton received a scholarship to help pay for college books.

"I never imagined it but I always knew that God had something in store for me," said Horton.

Come April, Horton will be the first in his family to graduate from college; a goal that started years ago standing in the line at Project Outreach.

