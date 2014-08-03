Wait 'til this year; Tigers open fall camp

(WMC) - You may have seen the billboards around Memphis that read, 'Wait 'til this year.'



It's the slogan the Memphis football program is running with, but so far, it has not seen the fruits of its labor in the way of wins.

The Tigers held its' version of media day Sunday to kick off the start of fall camp.



Memphis is coming off a 3-and-9 season in 2013, one less win than they had in coach Justin Fuente's first season at the helm.

But, the product on the field was certainly better. Tigers' defense ranked 11th nationally, and with the exception of a couple of blowouts to end the season, the Tigers were in most games until the end.

Twenty starters are returning this season: nine on offense, eight on defense. They believe the time is now for the team to finally get over the hump.

"I think our kids are excited. I know they've had enough of the summertime conditioning, they're anxious to practice," Fuente said. "I know they're anxious to prove how far they've come both individually and collectively."

"We have made so many strides since I first got here as a freshman. And we continue to make strides daily," added senior defensive end Charles Harris. "So, for our hard work to pay off, we just have to focus and hone in on the small things that we know will ensure victory for us."

The Tigers open up fall camp on Monday.

Their first game is August 30 against Austin Peay.

