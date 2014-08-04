SCS, new municipal districts welcome kids back to school

Buses make their moves, picking up students for the first day of school. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – Students throughout Shelby County are back in school Monday morning.

Last year, Shelby County Schools included every public school in the county. The 2014-2015 school year is the first for the municipal school districts: Collierville, Germantown, Millington, Lakeland, Arlington, and Bartlett.

After a public disagreement over contracts between the bus drivers' union and Durham School Services, a 30-day extension was approved, and buses picked kids up around Shelby County and in the new districts.

During WMC Action News 5's Superintendents' Week, Collierville Schools Superintendent John Aitken said he was expecting a freshman class of at least 700 students in Collierville.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson says SCS parents can expect highly effective teachers in the classrooms.

In addition, Shelby County is taking advantage of a federal program that provides free breakfast and lunch to all SCS students.

