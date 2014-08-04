Shooting on Airways Blvd kills one

One person was killed in a shooting near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Brooklyn Avenue, less than one mile from Hanley Elementary School. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – One person was killed in a shooting near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Brooklyn Avenue, less than one mile from Hanley Elementary School.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday. The gunman is still on the loose.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot by an unknown man after an argument. The suspect then fled the scene.



