The Fresh Market to open on Union Ave next week

(WMC) - The Fresh Market will open at 2145 Union Avenue on August 13.

Doors to the new store will open at 8 a.m. Grand opening activities will include chef demonstrations, food sampling, and drawings for The Fresh Market gift cards.

A free reusable shopping bag and a sample-sized bag of the company's coffee will be given to the first 1,000 visitors.

The store will include a bakery, full-service meat counter, produce department, fresh seafood, and more than 200 imported and domestic cheeses. In addition to the wide selections, The Fresh Market's new location brought with it about 90 jobs.

The Union Avenue store is the eighth to open in Tennessee.

