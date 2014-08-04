Road employee killed in grass cutting accident

(WMC) - A Shelby County road employee was killed Monday morning when the tractor he was using to cut the grass somehow fell on top of him.

According to Shelby County spokesman Chip Washington, the accident happened in the area of 3865 New Brownsville Road. The worker was pronounced dead on the scene.

WMC Action News 5 will not release the name of the 29-year-old victim until family members are notified of the accident.

