McDaniel to file formal challenge

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WLBT) - Chris McDaniel's campaign confirmed Monday it will file a challenge with the Mississippi Republican Party Executive Committee.

McDaniel is challenging the runoff election results from June 24. 

Certified results show incumbent U.S. Senator Thad Cochran with a 7,667 vote margin of victory.

