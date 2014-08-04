SCS creates troubleshooting tool for parents to report issues

School leaders anticipate a smooth start, but staff understands there may be some challenges to work through with parents and community members during the first couple of weeks. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

On another note, the Maxine Smith Steam Academy opened its doors for the first time. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Superintendent Dorsey Hopson and school board members traveled to several schools Monday morning greeting students and staff.

School leaders anticipate a smooth start, but staff understands there may be some challenges to work through with parents and community members during the first couple of weeks.

As a result, the district created a new online troubleshooting tool that allows parents to directly report any concerns or issues, such as transportation, registration or any other school-related matters.

To report an issue, parents should go to the District's website, www.scsk12.org, and click the "SCS Troubleshooter" button. All concerns will be logged daily and reported to the appropriate staff members.



"We learned from last year early on there were so many concerns, and then there were more concerns than there were mechanisms for us to get info to them," Hopson said.

On another note, the Maxine Smith Steam Academy opened its doors for the first time blazing a trail that school leaders say is cutting edge focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math

"We know that in the world today it's not enough to just have basic education. You need to prepare people for global leadership in a competitive, competing in a global market. This is a first step," Hopson said.

Also, new this year, the district is taking advantage of a federal program that helps ensure students are not only ready to learn but provides free breakfasts and lunches, alleviating a serious roadblock for many students.

"That's a wonderful thing that all of the kids will have lunch free," Shelby County School Board member Chris Caldwell said. "Studies have shown that they need to have a full stomach so that they can concentrate and do well in school."

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.