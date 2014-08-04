Friends, family remember U of M student killed in Argentina balcony fall

Family members were filled with emotions as they described Hairston's tragic death. (Photo Source: Facebook)

(WMC) - University of Memphis student and White Station High School alumni Adam Hairston died while studying abroad in Buenos Aries, Argentina after he fell from a third-story balcony.

Family members say Adam Hairston was only 22 years old, but he accomplished more in those 22 years than most people would accomplish in two lifetimes.

Relatives say that the first thing you would notice about Hairston was his smile.

"Everybody that met Adam met somebody who just loved life, was always joking always smiling always encouraging people," father Mike Hairston said.

Family members were filled with emotions as they described Hairston's tragic death.

"He never met a stranger," sister Sarah Hairston added.

They say the University of Memphis student was in Argentina on Saturday when he fell off a three-story balcony.

"He came into this world loving it, and I know he went out loving it just as much," Sarah said.

Relatives say Hairston traveled the world serving people. He taught kids at an orphanage in Mexico. Just last month he helped out at a church in Colorado and climbed Pikes Peak.

"He helped anybody he came in contact with he loved everybody," mother Laura Hairston said.

In Memphis he started on rugby teams at his University and White Station High School.

"But you know what he taught us in his very short life? How we're supposed to live and how to treat everybody else because we are all God's children ... He taught us that," Laura added.

On his Facebook page, people he has touched continue to express their condolences.

"No parent ever expects this to happen to their child of course, but we have memories of a really great guy who just happened to be our son," Mike added.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete as of Monday afternoon. However family members say in lieu of flowers please make a donation to a fund that is being set up at Emanuel United Methodist church in Adam Hairston's name to help the children at the orphanage he worked at in Spain.

