Red Cross makes plea for blood donations

(WMC) - American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors of all blood types. The organization is asking people to donate before the Labor Day holiday.

If you can give blood from August 30 through September 1, Red Cross will thank you by giving you a mason jar tumbler while supplies lasts.

To learn more and make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in DeSoto County

- Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 24/7 Fitness Club, 1028 Goodman Road in Horn Lake, MS

- Aug. 22 from 2 - 6 p.m. at Walmart, 7950 Craft Goodman Road in Olive Branch, MS

- Aug. 24 from 12 - 4 p.m. at Olive Branch Seventh-Day Adventist, 10469 College Road Olive Branch, MS

How to donate blood

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Donors who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

