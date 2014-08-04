Miss. schools underfunded for education again

Mississippi State Representative Jeramey Anderson hopes this rally proves he's going forward with his campaign promise.(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Supporters of the Ballot Initiative 42, which will fully fund education in Mississippi, spent the weekend stumping for support.

During the most recent legislative session, the state legislatures once again underfunded education by $257 million.

Mississippi State Representative Jeramey Anderson hopes a rally proves he's going forward with his campaign promise.

"When I campaigned on a promise that I would support education, not only in my district, but education in the state of Mississippi," Anderson said.

Anderson says educating our children should not be held hostage by playing political games, and he'll make sure every child in the state has an education that will prepare them for the future.

"It's not only about your kids today. It's about your kid's kids, your grandkids. This goes further than the kids that are in school today. We're trying to spark a fire in this state that has for so long been forgotten about," Anderson added.

Don Smith has taught for 16 years. He was first to sign the Initiative 42 petition and says everyone should know how important this issue is for the state.

"It should be obvious to everybody that education is on a low point in Mississippi compared to other states, and it should be on the top burner of the legislature," Smith said.

He believes education is going to be the key to Mississippi's growth. Those at the rally say for the state to move forward, everyone must be on board with Initiative 42.

Mississippi Legislators passed the Mississippi Adequate Education Program in 1997 to provide a formula to ensure adequate education for every child. The last time the formula was fully funded was in 2008.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.