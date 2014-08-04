Loaded guns found at MEM airport by TSA agents

For perspective, in airports nationwide the TSA has found more than a thousand firearms so far this year. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Two loaded handguns turned up Sunday during security checks at Memphis International Airport.

On Monday, August 4 the Transportation Security Administration hopes it is a lesson for other passengers.

This year the TSA has found 13 firearms at Memphis International, two of them within hours of each other on Sunday.

Lynn Thompson and her daughter Rachel were heading overseas and hope fellow passengers are not "packing" more than they should.

"I don't want to be on a plane with a loaded gun," Lynn said.

A loaded Lorcin L25 was discovered at a security checkpoint Sunday afternoon. Hours before TSA agents found a Ruger 380 that also loaded.

"Two different passengers, two different bags completely," Mark Howell with TSA said.

The passengers now face criminal and possibly civil chargers for what may have been a simple mistake.

A larger majority of the passengers who bring firearms into the checkpoints say they did not know it was in the bag or they forgot, Howell said.

The TSA says firearms are only permitted in checked baggage, not carry-ons.

The goal is to keep them out of the passenger's cabin.

"Declare it to the airline, make sure it has the proper case, and that it's unloaded," Howell added.

For perspective, in airports nationwide the TSA has found more than a thousand firearms so far this year.

