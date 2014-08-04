Business owners along Summer Ave. concerned about recent thefts

The Cottage Restaurant at Summer and Holmes is moving to a new location at the end of the month due to break-ins. (Photo SOurce: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A longtime restaurant owner on Summer Avenue is frustrated following a recent increase in crime in the area, and is moving to a new location at the end of the month.

If you go behind the counter at the Cottage Restaurant, you won't see a cash register.

Thieves came in early Monday morning and took the register, along with what little cash was inside.

Now, the restaurant was forced to start its week closed due to the theft. For long time customers closing, even for a day, isn't an option.

"I came for the pancakes because they're really good," says long-time customer Lovetta Jamerson.

Jamerson was shocked to hear that thieves robbed the restaurant early Monday morning.

"I hate that someone would do that to a company and a family owned business. When you have small owned businesses, we need them," she adds.

The Cottage's owner was also shocked.

"I try to keep my employees with jobs," says Lisa Araya.

It is the second time in a week thieves have stuck the restaurant. Pictures taken last Sunday show the damage inside, and the blank wall where a TV used to hang.

"I've got other people that don't want to get a job and want to take what we have and this hurts my employees as well," continues Araya.

It's not just the Cottage that's been hit. Last Thursday, Rebecca Huynh says thieves broke into her family's restaurant just two doors down.

