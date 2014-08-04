Woman shot in head by stray bullet, grateful to be alive

A Memphis woman is lucky to be alive Monday night after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet Sunday. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Wilshire Road where the victim was sitting in her own living room, minding her own business, when she got shot in the head

Fortunately, she lived to tell about it.

Playing Dino Dash on a cell phone and watching tv, a regular Sunday night with family was interrupted when stray bullets flew through a wall—and one straight into Kymberly Stinson's forehead.

"I heard something that sounded like a bottle cap. Like it said 'pack' ... And as soon as it did then I guess it was into my head because I felt it," Stinson said. "So I was, I just started praying, talking to God."

"I didn't want to believe it happened to me," she said.

Another woman sitting in her car outside also got hit by a flying bullet. Police say the shooter drove away from the scene.

"I ain't never been shot. I ain't never did nothing to nobody. I always try to show people the same kind of respect, and to treat them how I want to be treated because that's how I was raised," Stinson said.

Stinson is Priscilla Kasuli's youngest child.

"I'm like ... why? I almost lost my child, and it's only by the grace of God that she's still here," Kasuli said.

The family is already packed up and scheduled to start moving Monday. This family, more motivated than ever, to move away to watch tv and play Dino Dash and count their blessings somewhere else.

"And it is a blessing. I am blessed, and I am thankful, and I am so grateful, I am ... just to be here," Stinson said.

Stinson goes back to the doctor in two days and should learn more about if they plan to remove the bullet or leave and hope it eventually pops out on its own.

Police don't have a detailed description of the shooter or getaway car, but ask anyone who can help solve this case to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com.