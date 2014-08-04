A Better Mid-South: Humans of Memphis

By posting short dialog accompanied by pictures, photographer Kirstin Cheers hopes to ignite some fire for change in the community.

(WMC) - "Are you from here?" "Yes ma'am." "What high school did you go to?" "Trezevant High." "Why are you still here?" "I've lived in different cities, but there's nowhere like Memphis. We're unique.

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:



(WMC) - Everybody has a story. That's the concept for a new project by Kirstin Cheers. She's the photographer behind the Humans of Memphis project.

By posting short dialog with pictures, Cheers is hoping to ignite change in the community.

This is similar to another project you may have heard of called Humans of New York.

Despite all the negative we hear, I still believe most people in the Mid-South are good and do good things.

This is a perfect way to highlight that good.

I believe you will meet some of the nicest and most unique people living in our neighborhoods as you travel the Mid-South.

I encourage you to go on line and check out Humans of Memphis.

You can read more about it and see the photos by following the link: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/story/26098308/humans-of-memphis-a-look-at-everyday-overlooked-conversation. Highlighting the good in our communities will go a long way toward making this A Better Mid-South.

