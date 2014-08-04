Customers take safety precautions after P. F. Chang's data breach

The Memphis location was not impacted by the breach. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC)- People are on alert on Monday, after P. F. Chang's confirmed 33 of their restaurants were involved in a security breach, where crooks stole customer's data from credit and debit cards.

The Memphis location was not impacted by the breach.

The P.F.Chang's in Chattanooga was affected by the breach, and customers say they are taking extra precautions from this point on. Most customers are just finding out about the data breach at P. F. Chang's China Bistro restaurants dating back to October 2013.

Credit and debit card information was reportedly stolen.

The company with information like card numbers, expiration dates and customer names were all gathered by the intruder.

Experts suggest checking your credit or debit card statements and looking for any suspicious purchases. You should also check your credit report.

There is another way to stay on top of your transactions; you can sign up for your banks text message alerts. They will let you know every time you swipe your card, or if someone else makes a purchase.

P. F. Chang's has verified that since finding out about this breach back in June, they have been processing debit and credit cards safely.

There is no word on how many people were affected, but for some customers they are just happy they did not wind up in this big security mix up.

If you think that your card may have been one of those affected, P. F. Chang's setup a hotline that you can call for more information. That number is 877-412-7152.

