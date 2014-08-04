First day of school brings tears and bus service complaints

Parents were calling WMC Action News 5 until well after 6 p.m. saying their kids had yet to arrive home. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The first day of school in Memphis and its suburbs brought frustration to many families. Students on the wrong buses, others not picked up at all.

Parents were calling WMC Action News 5 until well after 6 p.m. saying their kids had yet to arrive home. They say the excuse of first day glitches only goes so far.

Seven-year-old Christyna Anderson's first day in second grade was not supposed to end in tears.

Her family says Christyna was mistakenly put on a bus at Sycamore Elementary in Collierville at dismissal and wasn't safe at home for nearly two hours.

"Well, the first start of the day usually has some problems -- but we didn't expect anything like this," said Christyna step-father, Gary Pittman.

Most parent complaints were aimed at Durham School Services which transports students for Shelby County Schools and the six new municipal districts.

Amanda Higgs says her 17-year-old Bolton High School student's bus never even showed up Monday morning.

Luckily the students found rides to school, but getting home was a different story. Higgs says the bus that was supposed to bring him home ended up far from it.

"...in Raleigh, near Craigmont -- which is nowhere near Bolton," said Higgs.

A Riverdale Middle School parent sent WMC a photo of her children walking from the wrong drop-off point, and we received similar calls from Memphis to Collierville, Bartlett to Cordova..

"Whatever issues they have going on right now, I hope it gets fixed," added Pittman.

Surely many routes went according to plan, but that's no consolation for kids like Christyna who hopes Tuesday goes a little bit better.

Durham School Services is still evaluating the afternoon routes but a spokesperson said in part:

"Due to the hard work, commitment and safety-mindedness of our team, Durham's morning operations ran relatively smoothly today with a few typical startup glitches...We are working to address any issues brought to our attention as quickly as possible."

Shelby County Schools and the other districts encourage you to share any concerns by clicking here: http://www.scsk12.org/troubleshooter/.

