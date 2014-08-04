Friends remember teen girl killed in Bartlett crash

Twitter and Instagram are full of condolences and #RIPBrena messages. (Photo Source: Instagram)

The driver of a Lincoln Town Car did not yield to a Ford F-150. The car hit the bed of the pickup truck. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

The truck crossed over the median into oncoming traffic, where it struck a third car. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A 16-year-old former Cordova High School student, died in a car crash Monday.

She was the passenger in a Ford F-150 when a Lincoln Town Car hit the truck, sending it into oncoming traffic. Another car hit the truck, flipping it on its side.

Bartlett police are still investigating. They have not charged anyone at this time.

In two weeks, Briana Jones would have turned 17 years old. Her best friends say she left this world with a legacy well beyond her years.

"She always looked at the bright side of things," one of her best friends, Courtney Mangrum said. "She never took anything for granted and just always told me she was just so happy for life."

Jones' family moved to Texas recently. She was back in town visiting friends and family before her Texas high school started.

"She's just a caring person," Mangrum said. "She loves everything. She takes pride in what she does."

Mangrum tells us Jones loved church, roller derby, the Memphis Zoo, meals at Casa Mexicana, and good times with good friends.

Though she's gone from the physical world, friends say she's hardly gone from their hearts and minds.

"I lost a best friend, but I'll never lose her fully," Mangrum said. "I honestly just have to believe that she's with me still, and that she's okay and in a better place and out of her pain."

Wednesday night at 8:30, friends and family will hold a candlelight vigil to honor Jones. It will be in the Cordova High School parking lot. Please bring your own candle.