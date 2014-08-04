Voting starts for Best in Black Awards

The BIB Awards mission is to celebrate and recognize African-American owned and supported businesses, community organizations, and entrepreneurs across the Mid-South. (Photo Source: Best in Black Awards)

(WMC) - The Best in Black Awards (BIB) hosted by The New Tri-State Defender are ready for the public to vote for their favorite businesses across the 64 distinctive categories at www.bestinblackawards.com.

The online voting period started Friday, July 25 and will last until midnight August 9.

This year's two-week nomination period gained nearly 600 online nominations.

The New Tri-State Defender is one of the longest continuously published African-American newspapers in the South. The BIB Awards mission is to celebrate and recognize African- American owned and supported businesses, community organizations, and entrepreneurs across the Mid-South.

"This is a creative way to poll the community about the individuals, businesses and organizations that they most support while identifying those with the best brands and reputations," President and Publisher of The New Tri-State Defender Bernal E. Smith II said.

The three highest recipients in each of the top 25 categories will be invited to the Best in Black Pre-Awards VIP Reception and the Best in Black Awards Ceremony featuring live performances and presentations at the Cook Convention Center on August 30.

This event will be followed by the finale Comedy Show August 31, 2014.

For more information please visit www.bestinblackawards.com, www.facebook.com/BestinBlackAwards, www.tsdmemphis.com or call (901) 523-1818.