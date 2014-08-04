Health officials: Ebola outbreak in US 'unlikely'

Health officials say an Ebola outbreak in the U.S. is unlikely. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - With the recent transfer of Ebola patients to Atlanta, many people in the U.S. are worried about the spread of the virus, but health officials say an outbreak is "unlikely."

"There is so much fear of the unknown," said Kelsey Martin with Women of Hope International.

The nonprofit organization works in Sierra Leone and is spreading the facts on how the virus is contacted, what to do if someone has it, and treatment options. They hope education will help raise awareness and lower anxiety about the virus.

"Equip people in knowing what to do if it is affecting their family, knowing how to not spread the virus," says Martin.

"Empowering people with good education and good information is going to help them give them something they can do to start to combat the spread of the disease," CEO Kim Kargbo said.

Here is a look at some facts from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention:

You can catch the Ebola Virus if you come in direct contact with the bodily fluids of a person infected.

Symptoms include fever, headache, weakness, and stomach pain.

Symptoms may appear anywhere from 2 to 21 days after exposure.

Heath officials say because of advanced medical treatment, an outbreak in the U.S. is unlikely.

For more information about Women of Hope International, visit their website: http://www.womenofhopeinternational.org/.

