Swimmers find body in creek - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Swimmers find body in creek

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect

(WMC) - An investigation continues after some swimmers found a body in a Marshall County creek over the weekend.

The body turned up in Pigeon Roost Creek around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Investigators arrived and ruled the man dead, but they're not sure how he died.

They say the death did not seem suspicious and are awaiting a medical examiner's report for more information.

Get the latest from Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

 

 

Powered by Frankly