Swimmers find body in creek

(WMC) - An investigation continues after some swimmers found a body in a Marshall County creek over the weekend.

The body turned up in Pigeon Roost Creek around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Investigators arrived and ruled the man dead, but they're not sure how he died.

They say the death did not seem suspicious and are awaiting a medical examiner's report for more information.





