Police called to possible hostage situation

(WMC) – Memphis police were called to a possible hostage situation in the 3300 block of Dungreen Street, near Chuck Avenue and Knight Road.

The call came in around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police told WMC Action News 5's crew that it was a false call.

No one was injured and no one was taken into custody.

