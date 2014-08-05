Mid-South communities to hold National Night Out events - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South communities to hold National Night Out events

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) – Neighbors meeting neighbors and teaming up with police to fight crime. Communities across the Mid-South will host National Night Out events.

People who live in Downtown Memphis can go to the Central Station Pavilion to participate in National Night out on Tuesday, August 5. The event is aimed at making the community safer all while enjoying good food and good music.

The City of Memphis will host the 31st National Night Out to promote crime prevention and police-community partnerships.

Many neighborhoods will host block parties, which Memphis police officers will visit to try and form a stronger bond with the community.

Memphians who are enjoying a block party, or even a small family get together, should "turn on your porch lights and turn off the lights on crime."

These events are held all across the United States. In 2013, over 38 million people participated in this joint effort.

There are also planned events in Collierville on Tuesday night. Collierville's police chief says these events are a great fight against crime.

To learn more information about the scheduled parties or even just about your local neighborhood watch contact your local MPD Neighborhood Watch coordinator at:

  • Old Allen Station (901) 636-4625
  • Raines Station (901) 636-4595
  • Mt. Moriah Station (901) 636-4199
  • Crump Station (901) 636-4395
  • Tillman Station (901) 636-3025
  • South Main Station (901) 636-4095
  • Airways Station (901) 636-4839
  • Appling Farms Station (901) 636-4425
  • Ridgeway Station (901) 636-4539

