People help one another escape Memphis apartment fire

(WMC) – The Winbranch Apartments in the 1300 block of Bellbranch Drive went up in flames, and people living there say they relied on one another for help before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 10 Monday night at the Whitehaven apartment complex. When they arrived, heavy smoke was already pouring from the building.

The firefighters attacked the flames and got them under control. Tiffany Phillips, who lives there, described the chaos before firefighters got there to help.

"It was a big fire like wow, pow! It was coming out the windows and the doors and stuff. Somebody kicked it. We was like ‘Oh! Somebody call the fire department.' We had to rescue everybody," Phillips said.

No one was seriously hurt or killed, but some of the units may be unlivable due to fire and smoke damage.

The official cause of the fire has not been released.

