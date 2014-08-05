Kansas farmer serenades cows with trombone

(CNN/YouTube) – A Kansas farmer is going viral. He's getting calls from media around the world -- and even a tweet from Ellen DeGeneres, all for playing a song on his trombone for a very interested audience.

Derek Klingenberg played the song Royals by British pop star Lorde, on his trombone. The audience: Klingenberg's herd of cattle.

On his Facebook page, the talented rancher says he frequently plays trombone for his cattle, to calm them and make it easier to round them up.

The cattle can be heard mooing along and responding to the notes in the video.

Klingenberg says he's been contacted by CNN, NBC News and even a television network in Japan, who all wanted to use his video.

He uploaded the video on August 3 and in just two days it's been watched 1 million times. Mobile users can watch the video here: http://bit.ly/1o8LDrx.

Klingenberg says he's just happy to share the beauty of his Kansas home with the world.

