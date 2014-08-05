Chewing gum heiress adopts abandoned dog

(WFLA) - Helen Rich loves animals, she always has. At one time she worked at a veterinary clinic, cleaning out kennels.

She did this despite the fact that her great-grandfather founded the Wrigley chewing gum company and eventually she would inherit great wealth from her family.

Recently, she saw a heart wrenching story about a dog that walked 30 miles to go back to the home of a family she had been with. The family rejected the dog and sent it to an animal shelter.

Rich decided the moment she saw the story that she had to have the dog.

"I know how these adoption things work," Rich said. "She's going to get a lot of attention. A lot of people are going to apply and while everybody is fighting over her, she'll be living in the shelter."

At the time she was in Hawaii, so she called her assistant and instructed him to do what he could to get the dog.

"I said, 'Chet get the jet, go get the dog. Now, today,'" Rich said.

