15-year-old Memphian prepares for graduate school

From the time he was a baby, Arun Jambulapaiti's (jum-ba-la-potty's) parents say they knew he was going to be smart. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – While many Mid-South 15-year-olds are adjusting to high school, one is preparing for graduate school at Stanford University in California.

This kid is not only a 15-year-old product of the former Memphis City Schools, but he also just graduated from the University of Memphis. He loves everything about math.

When asked if he ever got anything less than an "A", Arun replied, "Yeah a few times, but I still graduated summa cum laude."

And now with a bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis, this teen is preparing to attend his dream school, Stanford University, where he will pursue a doctorate degree in math.

As you might imagine, Arun's parents are ecstatic.

While in elementary school, Memphis City Schools' counselors identified him as gifted. By the time Arun turned 10, he was taking part-time classes at the University of Memphis. He then skipped high school and began taking full-time classes at the university. Arun says he started growing his beard because he wanted to blend in with U of M's much older student body.

"I really don't bring up the age issue that much, they just see me as another 20-year-old or something," Arun said.

Math is his favorite subject, and English is his worst. Arun's goal now is to work hard, graduate from Stanford, and get hired by a big computer company.

"Probably a big software company, Google or Facebook maybe," Arun said.

This 15-year-old seems humbled by all he's accomplished academically, and it's easy to see that he's just getting started.

